Two men accused in a gang rape case have been arrested by the local police in Kandario Town of Naushero Feroze district. They were charged with raping a twelve year old girl on Sunday night.

Investigations revealed that more than two men were involved in the rape. The girl was picked up from Star chowk of the town and rapped multiple times in an empty building. After molesting her, the suspects then dropped her near the chowk where she was found by the townspeople and taken to the hospital.

She was first taken to a private hospital before being transferred to Taluka Hospital Kandario. Upon medical assessment, it was revealed that she was assaulted more than one time.

Upon orders of the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Naushero Feroze Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Deputy Superintendent and Station House Officer are to investigate the scene of the incident.

The SSP added that an FIR has been registered for the crime under the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the girl’s uncle.

The Anti-Rape bill passed last year in the National Assembly states that anyone who rapes a minor or person with any physical or mental disabilities is liable to punishment through death penalty or imprisonment for life.