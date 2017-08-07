An all-Christian rendition of iconic National songs ‘Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay’, Hum Zinda Qoum Haen, and ‘Mera Inam Pakistan’ has been launched online.

The group of 11 Christian singers has beautifully sung these national anthems.

The singers include Mahboob Gill, Rosemary Mushtaq, Robin Ghoush, Anita Samuel, Arif Bazmi, Saman Haris, Qaisar Chohan, Javed Akhtar, Haris Bazmi, Sana Yousaf and Sadaf Samuel.

The video also has quote of Quaid-e-Azam “Minorities to whichever community, they may belong, will be safeguarded. Their religion or faith or belief will be secured”

Father Qaiser Feroz while speaking to The Nation said, “The theme of this video is to promote unity, peace and harmony for all. It is an effort of two months by us. The lyrics and composition is by Bishop Joseph Arshad. He personally sat with the musicians and showed great interest in musical composition.”

When asked if they got any assistance from the government for this initiative he said that no one had helped them and it was solely their own project.

Father Qaiser Feroz also informed “The video was released on 25 July. PTV would be relaying it on 13 and 14 of August.”

“Regardless of color, creed, class or religion we have tried giving a positive message by these national songs for 70th Independence Day,” is Bishop Joseph Arshad’s message.

Marian Sharaf and independent journalist and choir conductor St Mary's Church said, “The Christian community has played a pivotal role during the Pakistan Movement, and is continuing to serve the nation ardently - be it the armed forces, education, health, or any other walks of life. The community has also been very active in the success of music in Pakistan. This music album, released especially for the 70th independence day, is a testimonial to the patriotic zeal of the community. This initiative that involves the Church is an important step towards promoting peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.”