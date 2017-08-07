As its been the seventh day of young doctors protest by now almost 60 doctors have been terminated from their designated offices, whereas many faced deductions in their salaries as they had refused to work and the strike had not ended yet. Due to this Punjab Health Department has started new hiring and for the time being they have placed senior doctors in Lahore’s Jinnah and Services Hospital in order to fulfill the vacant spaces of young protesting doctors.

The demands of The Young Doctors Association include, The Central Induction Policy to be removed and Public Health Secretary Mr. Najam Shah to be suspended. According to YDA this strike would not end until or unless the demands are fulfilled. Till now the government has faced failure six times to make up negotiations as the government has refused to suspend Mr. Najam Shah.

Due to this strike the Emergency Departments in most of the cities across Punjab have been shut down whereas still the Out Patients Department are working, but due to a limited number of doctors available on duty most of the people are facing a lot of difficulties.

The Young Doctors Association has also announced to have a Press Conference today in Lahore.