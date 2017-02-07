NEW DELHI - India has inked arms deals worth 200 billion Indian rupees in the last few months to fulfil the designs to make its army ready to go to war on a short notice. The arms acquisition is taking place when the lower ranks in the armed forces are crying for ration.

According to a report published in Times of India, the aim to strengthen the backup is to guarantee that the Indian armed forces can battle for up to 10 days without running out their ammunition stock. The pace for purchasing the ammunition, primarily from Russia, Israel and France, was set in motion after a terror attack took place in Uri on September 18.

The emergency purchases will save the need for Indian armed forces to present long lists of requirements to their government after every major terror strike, the report said.

The budget may not have allocated much for the new military modernisation projects as a major portion of the Rs864.88 billion capital outlay was earmarked for “committed liabilities”. However, the armed forces of India are focused on ensuring service and availability of weapons.

For instance, the Indian Armed Forces have signed 43 contracts worth over Rs92 billion for ammunition and spares for its fighters like Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, Dassault Mirage 2000s, transport aircraft like Ilyushin IL-76s, mid-air refuellers like IL78s and the Phalcon airborne warning and control system (AWCS).

Around 10 contracts worth over Rs58 billion have been inked with Russian companies alone. The range from engines and 125mm armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot ammunition for its T-90 and T-72 tanks to Konkurs anti-tank guided missiles and Smerch rockets.

The new contracts for rockets, missiles, tanks and ammunition have been signed as the 1.3-million-strong army does not even have one-third of its authorised war wastage reserves for 40 days of intense fighting, Times of India said.

The operational norms suggest the war wastage reserve should do for 30 days of intense and the same number of days for normal fighting. However, the Indian army does not have such reserves, according to the newspaper quoting experts.

Indian commandos go missing en masse

Dozens of trainee commandos from India’s elite jungle warfare unit have gone missing on the eve of their first deployment to a restive region considered a stronghold of left-wing rebels.

The soldiers were on their way to India’s eastern Bihar state by train on Sunday when they took an unexpected late-night detour without informing their commander, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

The 59 commandos disembarked the train when it stopped momentarily, sparking an embarrassing scramble to find out where they went.

Officials from the paramilitary force to which the commandos belong said an investigation was under way to determine how the troops slipped away unnoticed, PTI reported.

India’s Maoist insurgents, considered the number one internal security threat, are most active in the forested and resource-rich areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The rebels say they are fighting authorities for land, jobs and other rights for poor tribal groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been seeking to stem the insurgency by earmarking development funds for revolt-hit areas and improving policing.

