ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Sohail Aman said on Monday that flight safety was a collective responsibility and emphasised the need to train and empower people at all levels to achieve uncompromising standards resulting in better flight safety.

According to a spokesperson for the PAF, the air chief said this while addressing a seminar on “Aviation Safety in Pakistan”, organised by the Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Royal Aeronautical Society at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The air chief was the chief guest while President Royal Aeronautical Society Pakistan Air Marshal (Retd) Salim Arshad also attended the seminar.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) highlighted the salient features of the activity.