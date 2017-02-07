At least 50 bunkers will be built along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area, a meeting of the federal cabinet decided Tuesday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Border skirmishes frequently take place between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India. The two countries have fought two wars over the volatile region of Kashmir.

Earlier on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said a civilian was injured in Indian cross-border shelling. "Pakistani troops effectively responded to Indian firing," said ISPR.

The matter of civilian casualties was also deliberated upon in the federal cabinet meeting. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb informed that the families of those killed in Indian firing will be given Rs500,000 as compensation.

Families of those injured in cross-border shelling will receive Rs150,000, she added.

Policy for Afghan refugees

The cabinet also approved a policy pertaining to the repatriation of Afghan refugees. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of immigration laws along the Pak-Afghanistan border

Under the fresh policy, those without visas are not allowed entry into the country. It also permits an extension in the stay of registered refugees in the country till December 31, 2017.

The information minister said that the interior ministry has been directed to expedite the process of registering refugees.