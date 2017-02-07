ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Monday granted general adjournment to the counsel of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but it will not affect the case of Panama leaks, if fixed.

PM counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan has applied for the general adjournment from February 13 to 24th. The hearings of the Panama case are adjourned due to health issues of Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, a member of the bench.

Justice Azmat developed chest pain on January 31st and was rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. He has been discharged from the hospital. The members of the larger bench, which hears the Panamagate, are sitting in other benches this week.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who headed the five-member larger bench, along with Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Qazi Faez Isa hearing cases in the Bench No II.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan are members of Bench No IV, while Justice Gulzar Ahmed with Justice Maqbool Baqir hearing cases in Karachi registry.