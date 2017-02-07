KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh AD Khawaja Tuesday addressing the business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) questioned the Pakistani laws and continued reliance of Police on the paramilitary force in Karachi.

IG Sindh referred to the Sindh Rangers as “crutches” and said that it was the time the Sindh Police functions without using "crutches" and the city cannot continue to rely on them.

He pressed to think what created the vacuum, which was filled by Ranger forces.

Khawaja was unhappy with colonial-era’s law, hence demanding change in laws in order to enable the police to work properly and serve the society.

He said that 1861’ law was created by the British and was used to operate the police as ‘force’ and not the ‘service’.

He further said that the people who murdered the police personnel continued to serve the assemblies, which drove the force’s morale to an all-time low.

Khawaja complained that the society did not raise voice over the killings of members of the police force.

He told that the police force hired 4,000 new recruits on pure merit during 10 months of his service.

This controversial statement came after the provincial police chief was replaced following a stay order by the Sindh High Court over a decision by the chief minister to send him on forced leave.