KAMOKE - A couple along with their two minor children were crushed to death by a tractor-trolley here near railway phattak on Kassoki Road here on Monday.

The police and Rescue 1122 confirmed that Asim Ali along with his wife Aneela, 22, and two children - five-month-old Subhan Ali and seven-year-old Ali Hamza were killed in the gruesome accident.

The accident occurred when Asim Ali, resident of Mohallah Salamatpura, Kamoke, was going to see a relative along with his wife and two children. Near railway phatak on Kassoki Road, the bike skidded and they fell on the road. In the meanwhile, a mud-laden tractor-trolley crushed them, killing Aneela and her two kids on the spot while Asim got crtical injuries. He was rushed to THQ Hospital Kamoke where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital from where they were handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. The tractor driver fled the scene after the accident while the police have launched investigation.

106 DRIVERS TRAINED

The National Highways and Motorways Police trained 106 drivers during four separately held “safe driving” workshops here at NHMP North-3 Headquarters last month.

According to the NHMP, Inspectors - Wasi Haider and Sadaqat Ali taught the participants techniques regarding safe driving at the workshops. They put thorough light on traffic rules and importance of their obedience to avoid accidents. They advised the participants not to take light traffic rules violations as it can trigger a big tragedy.