MULTAN - The Counter-Terrorism Department nicked five alleged terrorists and recovered hand grenades, arms and maps of different locations from their possession.

The arrests were made during a raid here at Sahu Chowk on Matti Tal Road on Monday.

The CTD sources confirmed that five alleged terrorists identified as: Zabih Ullah, Hakim Khan, Rooh Ullah, Nasarullah and one other were arrested. Five grenades were recovered from their possession. The CTD sources claimed that the arrested terrorists were allegedly planning attack at public places. They were shifted to an undisclosed place and were being quizzed by a CTD team. Meanwhile, the CTD Multan police station has also registered a case against the accused.