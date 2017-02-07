The Tribal rights convention was held in Islamabad, yesterday. The press release issued by the FATA jirga demanded quick implementation of reforms compiled by Prime Minister reforms committee in report.

It further stated the demand to make necessary arrangements to send back internally displaced persons (IDPs) along with giving PKR 2.5 million to each family.

The FATA Reforms report includes provisions for provincial participation of FATA in next elections followed by local body elections. It was established that FATA should be given 6pc share in NFC instead of the current 3pc share.

Further demands include making FATA tax-free and installation of industrial zones in all agencies as well as granting laptops to FATA’s youth in accordance with PM’s laptop scheme.

