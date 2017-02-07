SHUJAABAD: Four police constables were held hostage by the accused as they went to arrest him. The incident occurred in Chak RS, Shujabad when 70 persons held four cops. Police constables - Tariq Shah, Ishfaq, Zahid and Muhammad Bilal, on court orders, went to arrest an accused Liaquat but were held hostage by 70 persons. Heavy contingent of police reached the spot and recovered the constables. The police have registered a case against 70 persons.–Online