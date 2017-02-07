KARACHI: The Canadian government has rejected false rumors circulating online that claimed the country has rolled out a new immigration policy for Pakistan.

“Fraud alert: Rumours circulating online of Canadian visa lottery for Pakistanis and others are false,” wrote Canadian High Commission to Pakistan on its official Twitter account.

Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) has also issued a warning on its official website against fake Canadian visa lottery schemes.

“Guaranteed visas and jobs in Canada, work permits, free scholarships,” such have been offers from fraudulent consultants on their websites in order to tempt innocent people.

“You do not need to hire an immigration representative to apply for a visa or for Canadian citizenship,” read a notice issued on official website.

“Immigration representatives do not have special connections with Canadian government officials and cannot guarantee you a visa.”

“Beware of internet scams and false websites,” it advised.