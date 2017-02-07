The interior ministry on Tuesday gave green signal to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to approach Interpol for the arrest of Muttahdia Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

The London-based MQM supremo is wanted in various money laundering and terrorism cases in Pakistan.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had directed authorities concerned to produce Altaf Hussain for the next hearing.

In December 2015, the interior ministry in a letter written to the British authorities hinted that the UK government should reopen money laundering cases against Altaf Hussain under the light of evidences provided by Pakistan authorities.

The MQM supremo was acquitted in numerous money laundering cases after the British investigative agency Scotland Yard said they lacked sufficient evidence.

The ministry was of the view that in order to expedite the pending cases against Altaf Hussain in Pakistan it was necessary that the British authorities share the related evidences with the Pakistani authorities.