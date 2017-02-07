KARACHI: Chief of Paksitan Tehreek-e-insaf Imran Khan will attend a startup conference organised by Momentum Pakistan today in Karachi.

According to details, the PTI chief will meet young entrepreneurs and witness their achievements with regards to entrepreneurship and startups firsthand. The PTI chief will most likely address participants of the event as well.

Imran had tweeted about his visit a couple of days ago, making it clear that he was looking forward to attending the event.

I am looking forward to engaging with young entrepreneurs at the forum set up by Momentum Pakistan in Karachi this Tuesday. https://t.co/VC2nwXYvah — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2017

Connecting start ups w/ potential investors is key to nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship and its massive potential in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2017

Imran Khan's PTI emerged as a strong contender in the general elections of 2013 for the now defunct Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) as the party secured votes in huge quantities from various constituencies, even going on to win NA-250.

However, critics have accused the party of ignoring the city over the years and failing to highlight its problems.