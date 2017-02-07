ISLAMABAD: India has not fulfilled its portion of responsibilities under the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan Foreign Advisor Sartaj Aziz said yesterday, amidst the Pakistan concerns over construction of new dams by the eastern neighbour.

Sartaj Aziz, in his written reply submitted in the National Assembly, stated that Pakistan has expressed her serious concerns over the construction of new dams by India along the Indus rivers system.

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken up the issue with CEO World Bank Kristalina Georgieva in Islamabad, upon which he stressed was absolute violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

"India's construction of Ratle and Kishenganga dams on western rivers is a violation of the treaty," he asserted.

Nawaz said that given the fact that the World Bank is a signatory to the agreement, it should play its due constructive role to help resolve the issue, as he communicated his hopes that the World Bank will set a court of arbitration in this regard.

Background

Pakistan and India share the waters of Indus River Basin which has been a major dispute between the two states since independence.

In order to resolve the contention between the two states, both countries signed IWT in 1960 with the World Bank as the third (intervening) party which has survived over five decades of hostilities between the two states.

However, due to the recent indigenous upsurge in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), water has once again become a schismatic issue.

Statements of Indian leadership like “blood and water cannot flow together” and the threat of unilaterally countermanding the treaty has corrolarily led into a new wave of hydro politics around Pakistan and brought IWT under stress.

Accentuating Pakistan’s primary concerns particular to the IWT, the seminar participants provided their input regarding different suggestions, which will allow to counter the Indian hydro hegemony in an effective manner.