SIALKOT - Targeting the civilian population once again, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked firing on Sialkot border villages along the Working Boundary here on Monday. According to senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, the Indian BSF started firing on Sialkot border villages in Zafarwal and Shakargarh sectors with small, medium and heavy weapons at about 8am which continued till 10am on Monday. Indian forces also used light and heavy machine guns during firing. The BSF targeted the civilian population there.