MIRPUR (AJK) - The people of Jammu & Kashmir are more determined today than the past to make the Kashmir freedom struggle a complete success in presence of the continued Indian state terrorism in Held Kashmir, said speakers during a ceremony.

The speakers included Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Habibur Rehman. The ceremony was also addressed by Registrar Wariz Jinaal, Dean Sciences Dr Rehana Asghar, Dean Engineering Dr Riaz Mughal, Director Students Affairs Shahid Amin and Director ORIC Asif Javed. The ceremony was hosted by the varsity to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

It was largely attended by the varsity students and faculty members of the city elite. The VC continued that MUST would continue its key role to highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue. The young generation have to perform their due responsibilities to make the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir complete success, he added.

Paying glorious tributes to young Shaheed activist Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the VC said that his martyrdom has infused a new spirit into the Kashmir freedom movement. “And resultantly Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom has clinched more impetus,” he said.

Dr Habibur Rehman advised the faculty members of the varsity to raise more awareness among the students about their due responsibilities towards the Kashmir issue - which involved the fate of 20 million people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the vice chancellor said that the supreme sacrifices of lakhs of valiant sons of the soil for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation, were the great precedent in to the global history. He said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were demanding their birth right to self-determination, as committed by the International community through the UN resolutions. He added that the continued silence of the global powers to the direction was highly regrettable. He said that the international community should take immediate note of the continued state terrorism and abuses of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

He thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for continuing their unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Sciences Prof Dr Rehana Asghar said that all segments of the masses have to perform their collective role to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success through getting the occupied territory liberated from the Indian yoke. She said that Kashmir Solidarity day has the great significance in the Kashmiris struggle for freedom when entire Pakistani nation and the government reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

Addressing the ceremony, Registrar Waris Jiraal called upon the international institutions of justice to immediately take a stringent action against the Indian brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir solidarity day was the day of renewal of pledge of continuing the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir till it reaches to its logical end. He said, “We have to perform our individual and collective role for the cause of the Kashmir freedom movement throughout the year instead of confining it only to the national days.”

The varsity students presented the national songs and anthems of Pakistan and AJK on the occasion. Led by Dean Engineering Prof Dr Riaz Mughal, the participants offered special prayer for the early recovery and long life of the occupied Kashmir-based ailing Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Gillani, Yasin Malik and Mir Waiz Omer Farooq.