ISLAMABAD - Condemning the state terrorism of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris, the National Assembly Monday passed a resolution reiterating unwavering support for the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the UN Charter.

The resolution, moved by Kashmir Affairs Minister Barjees Tahir, urged the UN to call upon India to let the United Nations Military Observer Group In India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) fulfil its mandated tasks as per the UNSC resolutions on the Valley.

The house unanimously reiterated diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination.

"The House rejects the Indian government's ridiculous claims that Kashmir is an integral part of India when India itself took the Kashmir dispute to the UNSC thereby accepting it as an international dispute between two sovereign UN members," the resolution said.

It further said, "This house salutes the courage, valour and commitment of successive generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing struggle for self-determination as promised to them by the international community in UNSC resolutions”.

The use of pellet guns to deliberately blind unarmed Kashmiris, including women and children, was in clear violation of the international treaties against the use of inhumane weapons of war, including the Geneva Convention of 1949, their Additional Protocols I&II and International Humanitarian Law, the resolution said.

The house also condemned the continued use of draconian laws against the Kashmiris and recurring curfew in the held Kashmir that had aggravated the miseries of the local population and was in clear violation of all international human rights conventions. It called upon the UN and the international community to play their role to stop India from human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Fazlur Rahman strongly condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people. “We are with the Kashmiri people in their struggle,” he said.

He said that the UN resolutions on Kashmir should be implemented. “The US started the war on terror after 9/11 ostensibly against terrorists but it was actually against Islam and the Ummah,” he said.

PPP lawmaker Nafeesa Shah expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle. “We strongly condemn the use of pellet guns against Kashmiris as its inhuman,” she said and stressed the need for appointing a foreign minister to raise the issue.

PTI lawmaker Shireen Mazari said that successive Pakistani governments never properly highlighted the Kashmir issue. “Not only could the incumbent government but also all successive governments not present the case properly,” she said. Mazari said that there was a need of holistic approach to take up the matter.