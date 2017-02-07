SIALKOT - Retreating from its earlier claim that the Christian girl, whose body was found in a canal here two weeks ago, had committed suicide, the police have finally registered a murder case after the two weeks of the incident.

Police have registered the case on the report of Tania Mariyam’s brother Johnson Gill under section 302 PPC. Earlier, the Sambrial police had said that the girl had committed suicide by jumping into the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial on January 23, 2017.

According to the FIR, Johnson had dropped his 12-year-old sister at her school namely Convent of Jesus and Mary School Sialkot Cantt. Later, he received a phone call that her dead body was found from the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial, as the police had claimed the student of 6th class committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

Now, the police have registered the murder case following the mounted pressure by the local protesting Christian community in this regard. The grieved family submitted a petition in the court for the exhumation of the grave to find out a clue about her mysterious murder.

Judicial magistrate Shagufta Sabir had summoned the police with complete record for February 06. Her father Nadeem Gill told newsmen that the police still remain unable to find out any clue to resolve the mystery. He alleged that his daughter was murdered by some unknown persons while the police said that she committed suicide.

He urged the police to bring the management of Convent of Jesus and Mary Sialkot Cantt under investigation. He also alleged that the police were adopting delaying tactics in providing justice. He feared that his daughters was kidnapped and killed by some unknown accused from her school and later they killed her and threw her body into the canal. He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter for providing justice and relief for the grieved family.