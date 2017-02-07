MULTAN - The NAB Multan has decided to recover government dues from defaulters of Mepco.

NAB sources said that the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director Investigation NAB Multan, and it was decided at the meeting that the recovery drive should be launched at full pace.

The meeting was also attended by Superintendent Engineers and Deputy Commercial Managers of Mepco Circle Office Multan, DG Khan, Vehari and Muzaffargarh and Electricity Defaulters Recovery Cell (EDRC) Officers of NAB Multan.

Director NAB Multan directed Mepco officials to ensure disconnection of electricity connections of all defaulters and default premises and to identify and provide details of electricity defaulters and properties owned by them for initiating recovery process. He also said that Mepco officials will ensure progress report to NAB Multan regarding recovery affected on every successive third day on the update on recovery from electricity defaulters. NAB Multan has decided to issue summons to remaining defaulters of electricity and vigorously pursue recovery from defaulters. Defaulters of electricity are directed to clear dues at earliest otherwise legal/penal actions will be initiated against defaulters who fail to clear their dues.

At the end of meeting Director NAB Multan directed Mepco Officers to comeback with tangible progress on the issue in hand within 7 days. He further stated that NAB Multan will provide full support to Mepco in recovery of defaulted amounts, so that recovered amounts may be utilized by Mepco for development and improvement of electricity network in Southern Punjab.

Boson reassures countdown to outages elimination

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan has said that the government is working hard to end power crisis in the country as many power generation projects will be accomplished by the end of ongoing month.

He observed this while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engr Masood Salah Uddin during a meeting here on Monday.

The minister added that thousands of megawatts would be added to national grid which would help end loadshedding in the country. He said that the Water and Power Ministry released funds worth billions for the up-gradation of system in the Mepco region. “These funds are being utilised for the installation of transmission lines, new high tension feeders and low tension schemes,” he pointed out.

Briefing the minister, the Mepco CEO said that work on system up-gradation projects was underway and all projects would be completed by June 2017. He added that a number of schemes were being executed in NA-151.

BODIES TO BOOST AGRICULTURE

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood disclosed on Monday that committees are being formed at village level to eliminate weeds and boost agricultural production.

Chairing a meeting of agricultural officers here, he said that the committees would be consisted of lambardar, agri officials, farmers and other experts to work with the growers for eliminating weeds. He declared that the campaign would begin from February 20 and continue till February 25. He said that the agriculture department would also work with the collaboration of civil society organisations to create awareness among farmers on weeds.