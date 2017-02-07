Nandipur power project contract has been handed over to a Chinese company on contract for ten years, and the deal has been signed as well.

A formal ceremony was held at Nandipur Power Plant in which Zafar Iqbal (the Joint secretary to Ministry of Water and Power), Nadeem Rabbani (CEO Muzaffargarh Thermal Power Station) and head of Chinese company with two officers signed the contact consisting of 97 pages.

As per contract protocols, the government is responsible to pay all the federal as well as withholding taxes which currently stand to be 16 percent.

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) will provide parts and repair work to Chinese company for the whole tenure. Furnace oil, high speed oil and gas will also be arranged by PEPCO.

The company can be fined on daily bases if electricity production is delayed. The custom duty on mechanical parts that will be imported is to be paid by Chinese company. However, government will cooperate completely to lessen the custom duty or to issue any license or permit.

The company is bound to pay remaining balance of those workers who will be terminated.

According to officials, legal regulations of this contract have been fulfilled completely. On the other hand, reservations have arisen in workers, officers and engineers of power station on handing it over to Chinese company.