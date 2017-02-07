PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal stated that former Muttahida Qaumi Movement politician, Saleem Shahzad, who returned to Karachi ending his self-imposed exile, yesterday, had no place in his party.

Addressing journalists in Peshawar, today, Kamal said that Saleem Shahzad had not returned to join PSP, “There are some people who have no place in our party. I do not like taking names but since Saleem Shahzad’s name has propped up time and again, I am left with no option but to come out clear about him.”

He said that for the last 22 years Karachi had been gripped under a wave of terror spread by Indian spy agency RAW, emphasising that “Investigation from the Scotland Yard also endorses this,” he said.

He added that the fragile political situation in Karachi had reached a high level but despite political differences they will only engage in debate and not violence.

He said regarding his trip to Peshawar he was here to select presidents for seven divisions of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.