KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-London leader Saleem Shahzad has stated that activists of MQM associated with military wing got training for terrorism in India.

During investigation, Saleem Shahzad said that Indian spy agency RAW had been funding for terrorist attacks in Karachi. “Javed Langra is running terror network by living in India.”

SSP Malir Rao Anwar has said that a letter will be written to Home Department Sindh for formation of a JIT for further interrogation.