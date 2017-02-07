President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan urged the international community especially European Union (EU) to help Kashmiris in a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, today.

He was addressing a gathering entitled, “Struggle on Kashmir in Europe” arranged by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in Brussels.

The gathering followed by dinner was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life including members EU parliament, members Brussels parliament and representatives of Kashmiri and Pakistani communities based in Belgium. Earlier the president was received by Kashmir Council EU office bearers headed by Ali Raza Syed.

The gathering started with recitation of holy Quran by Qari Syed Hasnaat Bokhari and w as moderated by KC-EU’s senior member Shiraz Raaj. Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed expressed his gratitude to the President for visiting Belgium on KC-EU invitation and as well as participants for coming in this event.

He further said, KC-EU has so far organized a number of events on Kashmir in Belgium and other European Countries and would continue its struggle. One Million Signature on Kashmir would also be carried on until collection the required number signatures.

In his speech president Azad Kashmir further said, Kashmiris are not isolated because they have sympathizers in all over the world including Europe. People in European region believe in human rights and human values and w e have hope Europeans would help us in just resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He further said, Europe has been reconstructed after World War-II and people of this region have thought to remove the differences and work for prosperity and development. Situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is not good because of atrocities committed by Indian forces.

Last year, Indian forces used pellet guns as a war instrument and killed and blinded a large number of innocent people of Kashmir. AJK’s President also called upon Kashmiris in AJK, IOK and Kashmiri diaspora to have unified voice against the Indian atrocities and also in favour of freedom from Indian occupation.

He also called for withdraw al of Indian forces from Kashmir and prevention of illegal new settlement in IOK. He added that by new construction, India w ants to change the demographic situation of region. About facts on Kashmir issue, the President said, Kashmir dispute is not a regional or bilateral issue but it is a universally accepted issue by United Nation Security Council resolutions.

He further said, Kashmiris are real party to the issue and solution without aspirations of the Kashmiris would not be acceptable. President Masood also lauded the efforts of Kashmir Council EU for raising the Kashmir issue in Europe. Addressing the gathering MEP Dr.Sajjad Karim said, KC-EU had started to highlight the Kashmir issue in a very difficult time and specially it w as a difficult task to raise the issue at European parliament.

He also lauded Pakistan’s political and diplomatic stance on issue of Kashmir. Co-Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir Group at EU parliament Anthea Mclntyre said, it is time to stand up with the people of Kashmir. India should be stopped from atrocities against the Kashmiris. She said, Kashmiris should be provided right of self determination so that they should decide about their future freely.

Vice-Chairperson Friends of Kashmir Group at EU parliament Raja Afzal Khan said, his mother is also Kashmiri and he has deep association with the Kashmir. He said, we should approach and inform other member of EU parliament about the issue of Kashmir specially miseries of people of Kashmir.

Member of Foreign Affairs Committee of European Parliament Amjad Bashir said, he would continue his support for right of self-determination of the Kashmiris. As he always talks about the right of Kashmiris, Indian embassy made hurdle in his likely visit to India. Julie Ward, another member of European parliament said, Kashmiris need help and w e are with the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering former EU Ambassador Anthony Crasner said, issue of Kashmir is a long stand issue and needs a keen attention of the world. Senior figure of Kashmir Council EU Sardar Sadique said, Kashmiris wants freedom and region of South Asia would not have peace and prosperity without resolution of Kashmir dispute according the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Member of Brussels Parliament Adnre De Bus and former Member of Brussels parliament Daniel Caroon also addressed the gathering.