Pakistan invites Bahrain to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and invest in hydropower plants and Thar coal power project.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa Bahraini.

During the session, two contracts were signed to cooperate with each other in 11 sectors including defense.

In a press conference Sartaj Aziz said, CPEC will increase investment opportunities in Pakistan. “Bahrain can also benefit from this mega project,” he added.

Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said, “This project will have impact on whole region.” He also assured Pakistan that Bahrain would play a supporting role in getting the Kashmir issue resolved.