BAHAWALNAGAR - PA to PPP South Punjab general secretary Shaukat Basra was killed and he along with two others got critically injured in “what is being described as political vendetta-cum-business clash” here on Monday.

The police said that the incident occurred during a protest rally in the precincts of Haroonabad City Police.

The police said that former PPP MPA and south Punjab general secretary Shaukat Mehmood Basra’s PA Imtiaz died on the spot while Basra along with two companions sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the ICU ward of THQ Haroonabad.

The police said the exchange of fire took place between supporters of the PPP and PML-Z.

According to local political circles and police, PPP leader Shaukat Basra staged a protest rally against his rival political group PML-Z (also a known business group). Basra and his supporters alleged that the rival “Vital group” had got lodged fake FIR No 63/17, U/S 418/420, 468/469, 472/482, 483/485, 486/489 against Muhammad Bilal and his two companions (supporters of Basra’s group).

Mr Basra had declared it a political victimisation and had announced protest against the “political vendetta.” On Monday, the PPP stalwart was leading a protest rally near “Vital Group Head Office” when supporters of the rival group allegedly opened fire on the protesters.

Resultantly Imtiaz Haider, personal assistant to Shaukat Basra was killed while Basra and his two supporters sustained injuries.

According to doctors at the THQ Hospital Haroonabad, condition of the injured is out of danger.

The district police claimed to have arrest of two accused, however, did not disclose their identity. No FIR could be registered till filing of this report.

Source disclosed that the incident took place due to business rivalry and political vendetta between the two groups.

Agencies add: Basra was leading a rally against PML-Z Chairman Ejazul Haq who had got registered fake case against the PPP activists. Basra was shifted to the hospital where his condition is out of danger. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned the attack on Basra.