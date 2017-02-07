SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha notified that seven scholars have successfully completed their PhD dissertations.

They are Tariq Kaleem, Abid Khursheed, Abida Naseem, Mussarat Bano, Ms Sumera Maqsood, Asif Miraj and Mohsin Ahsan.

University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad congratulated the scholars on their successful completion of their PhD. The basic function of a university is to produce research. The University of Sargodha is proud to knowledge through conduct high quality research. The production of such a huge number of PhDs in one month is a proof of the efforts and dedication of its teachers / faculty and scholars in carrying out research.

CONVENTION: the University of Sargodha (UOS) convocation is likely to be held on the second week of March. UOS VC Ishtiaq Ahmed will meet Governor of Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana on February 14, 2017. The VC will invite the governor to visit the varsity. Meanwhile, literary contests will also be arranged possibly in the first week of March 2017.