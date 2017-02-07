TOBA TEK SINGH - Speakers at a seminar vehemently condemned Indian atrocities against unarmed civilians in the held Kashmir.

The seminar was organised at Govt Degree College in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here the other day.

On the occasion, DC Ahmed Khawar Shehzad said that the UN should arrange plebiscite in the held Kashmir according to its resolution, passed in 1948. “Silence of the so-called human rights’ champions is regrettable over human rights violations on larger scale in the held valley,” he regretted.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director (Colleges) Yasin Amir and District Officer Sports Attaur Rehman Khan also addressed the seminar.

Later, a rally was also taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren.