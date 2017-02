Two policemen have been injured in an attack on a police station in Bannu, KP according to the police.

An explosives-laden vehicle crashed at the gate of Mandan Police Station causing an explosion, said DPO Bannu Fazal Hamid.

In the attack two police personnels at the gate were injured and the gate was damaged. According to the DPO, “the militant who hit the vehicle in the gate has died. He was around 21 years old.”

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.