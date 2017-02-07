KASUR - Two notorious criminals were allegedly shot dead by their accomplices here the other day.

According to Kasur DPO, the Ellahabad Police were busy doing snap-checking on Kanganpur Road when they spotted six suspicious persons, riding three motorcycles. The police attempted to stop them but the accused resorted to firing and fled towards Ellahabad bypass. The police radioed the message through wireless and started chasing the accused. The criminals went on Thodye Road and dismounted near Jallo More when police reached near. The dacoits started straight firing on police from different directions and the police retaliated and the crossfire continued for some time. When firing stopped and the police went forward, they found two criminals injured. The dacoits identified as Ashiq alias Ashiqi and Fayaz alias Fayazi told the police that they got injured due to the firing of their accomplices. The police said that both the outlaws had been involved in more than 44 cases of robbery, dacoity, robbery with murder and illegal weapons cases in Lahore, Kasur and Pakpattan districts.

Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the crime scene. The injured were shifted to hospital but succumbed to their injuries on the way. Four other accused succeeded in fleeing away due to darkness. The police have launched further.