KASUR/SADIQABAD - Three persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot dead for resisting a robbery at Khuddian Khas in Kasur. Mukhtar, a resident of Sherkot, was on the way back home form Khuddian along with Muhammad Mansha on a motorbike. As they reached near Sherkot, two unidentified robbers intercepted them at gunpoint and attempted to snatch cash amounting to Rs200,000 from them. The robbers opened fire on them as they put up resistance. Resultantly, Mukhtar was killed on the spot while Mansha sustained critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. The political and social figures of the area condemned the brutal killing of Mukhtar and demanded the Kasur DPO to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Khuddain Khas Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, a woman died while her husband was in critical condition after they attempted to set ablaze each other. According to police, Iqbal and his wife Shehzadi quarrelled with each other over some domestic issue. During the brawl, they also put petrol and set ablaze each other. As a result, both sustained critical burns and were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where Shehzadi succumbed to her burns. The Phoolnagar Police are investigating.

In Sadqiabad, a motorcyclist was killed after the bike rammed into a tree.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Adam Sahaba locality, was on the way to Darbar Dadi Karam Khatun along with his friend Jam Saleem on a motorbike. As they reached near Chak 233/P, he lost control over the bike due to speeding and it rammed into a tree.

Resultantly, Muhammad Saleem was killed on the spot while Jam Saleem sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.