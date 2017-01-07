SWABI - In a search operation, the district police along with personnel of the CTD and Elites force raided 140 hideouts and arrested 150 suspects in the Malakabad area of Gadoon Amazai on Friday.
The police also recovered a rifle, several pistols, binoculars, a large number of rounds and mobile phones from the suspects. The police shifted the suspects to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
