OKARA - The district police claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers including a woman during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

According to police, a team of the A-Division Police raided a house in Mansoorabad Colony and arrested Muhammad Afzal with 18 litres of liquor.

The Haveli Lakha Police arrested Tahira Parveen and recovered 3 kg of hashish from her possession.

The police also raided Abadi Shellerwali and arrested Munir with 1.5 kg of hashish.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.