OKARA - The district police claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers including a woman during raids conducted in different areas of the district.
According to police, a team of the A-Division Police raided a house in Mansoorabad Colony and arrested Muhammad Afzal with 18 litres of liquor.
The Haveli Lakha Police arrested Tahira Parveen and recovered 3 kg of hashish from her possession.
The police also raided Abadi Shellerwali and arrested Munir with 1.5 kg of hashish.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Jan-2017 here.