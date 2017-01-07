MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK government on Friday announced to commence census from April 29 this year throughout the liberated territory.

The decision to this effect was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by AJK Chief Secretary Sikander Sultan Raja held in the State’s metropolis on Friday, official sources told this correspondent.

Census AJK Commissioner Raja Tariq Mahmood and Secretary Local Government Dr Mahmoodul Hassan briefed the house about the arrangement for announcing to hold census in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. They told the meeting that a total of 2,800 mobile staffers would be deputed for holding the scheduled census across AJK.

Five-day training to the staff will be conducted by the master trainers from January 23 in Muzaffarabad, the officials informed the meeting. The sources said that a representative of the Census Department of Pakistan will be deputed in each district of Azad Jammu Kashmir to supervise the process.

Top officials of the state government including Senior Member Board of Revenue and Secretary Electricity and PDO Fiyaz Ali Abbasi, Federal member Census Habib Ullah Khatak Commissioner federal census Asif Bajwa and others also attended the meeting.