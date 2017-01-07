KASUR-The Punjab Chief minister’s inspection team launched investigation into the tragic death of a woman due to lack of bed in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

Zehra Bibi was taken to Jinnah Hospital Lahore after being referred by different hospitals where she had to lay on the cold flour due to lack of bed facility. Resultantly, her condition further deteriorated and she died in the hospital. When the news aired on the media, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered the officials concerned to probe the incident to fix responsibility. In this connection, the chief minister’s inspection team headed by Irfan Ali arrived in Kasur and recorded statements of the bereaved family members.