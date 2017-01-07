UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Friday delivered a dossier on India's interference and terrorism in Pakistan to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, when she called on him in his office.

A follow-up to the three dossiers, which were shared with the UN in October last, it contains additional information and proof of Indian/RAW interference in Pakistan and involvement in terrorism particularly in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi.

According to diplomatic sources, Ambassador Lodhi also briefed the UN chief on the extent of the interference, especially the deployment of Indian special forces in the districts of Pukhwara and Rajori along the Line of Control and the working boundary.

Along with the dossier was a letter addressed to the UN chief from the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, in which he has asked the world body to restrain India from interfering in Pakistan and from activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

In that letter, Sartaj Aziz noted that the arrest of Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan and his confessional statement admitting involvement in activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, and support to terrorist elements vindicated Pakistan’s longstanding position about India’s involvement in such activities. India was carrying out these activities in clear contravention of the UN Charter and the resolutions of the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism and international conventions on terrorism. India’s hostile intentions towards Pakistan were also borne out by recent statements of its political and military leadership.

The Adviser added that Pakistan had made a major contribution to global counter-terrorism efforts and secured significant gains in its domestic fight against terrorism. This achievement had come at a great national cost including the lives lost of thousands of civilians and security forces personnel. India’s actions threatened to undermine these gains.

He urged the secretary-general and relevant United Nations bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by Pakistan and play a role in restraining India from these activities, which were in clear violation of international law and posed a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Pakistan continues to desire peace with all its neighbours including India, according to a Foreign Office press release, which was released in Islamabad a few hours before the dossier was handed over to the UN chief.

"It is convinced that the common objectives of economic development and prosperity for our people can best be promoted through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlement of disputes".

At the same time, however, it said Pakistan will resolutely defend its territorial integrity and take all necessary measures to counter any threat to its security.