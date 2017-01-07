SIALKOT-The local body (LB) admitted that entire Sialkot city is encroached upon “under the nose of corrupt officials” as they have illegally occupied all the pathways and bazaars causing nuisance to the public.

City Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar however announced to launch a vigorous anti-encroachment drive to purge the city of encroachments in active collaboration with the traders.

Talking to a delegation of the local traders at his office, he said that no hindrance would be tolerated in the way to remove encroachments. Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot President Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba and General Secretary Haji Ehsanul Haq Butt were also present. The mayor added that the uncontrolled encroachments were eclipsing the beauty of the Sialkot city, besides, creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on all the main inter-city roads.

He added that early launch of the anti-encroachment drive has become vital to remove the encroachments. He said that the Municipal Corporation would soon start the campaign against the encroachments to purge the Sialkot city of the encroachments as top priority in active collaboration with the local traders.

People said that due to the uncontrolled encroachments in front of the local shops in almost all the Bazaars, markets and business and trade centers have become much narrow creating hurdles for the passersby.

The perturbed people added that the encroachments were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic there, resultantly, the hours-long traffic jams have become a routine matters.They stated that the situation has left a big question mark on the alleged poor performance of government officials concerned.

The encroachments have resurfaced in Sialkot city’s almost all the congested, residential, commercial and industrial areas, which are creating difficulties for the locals, halting the trade and business activities.

The local perturbed people said that most of the encroached areas were lying under the nose of district government officers. They said that illegal parking stands of the auto rickshaws on Sialkot city’s almost on the main roads including congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Chowk Shaheedaan, Bano Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Tehsil bazaar, Budhi Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Lehaai Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Kutchery Road, Khadim Ali Road, Hajipura Road, Kashmir Road, Defense Road, Pasrur Road and Paris Road are the main cause of traffic jams.

The people of Sialkot expressed grave concern over the critical situation. When contacted, Ch Tauheed Akhtar said that the issue of the encroachments was being resolved in active cooperation with the local traders.

He said that the Municipal Corporation would soon launch an anti-encroachment campaign within in a couple of days in active cooperation with the Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot to purge the city of encroachments.