SADIQABAD-A widow’s house burnt to ashes after a fire erupted due to short circuit in Basti Bakhsh Lar here.

Talking to media, Zubaida Bibi said that she, along with her children, went to see her relatives. Upon return, she found that a fire, erupted due to short circuit, had burnt her house to ashes. She said that the fire also had burnt all the household items including dowry she had collected for one of her daughter’s marriage. She said she has six children including four daughters and two sons. “We are living hand-to-mouth as after my husband’s death, I get no one to assist the family as the boys are too young for labour,” she regretted.

She sought help from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNA Arshad Khan Leghari and District Council chairman Azhar Khan Leghari for building her house so that she could live under a shelter.