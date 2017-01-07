MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT-With the much-awaited rains in plains and snow on the mountainous terrain, the dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for over a couple of month ended on Friday.

The inclement weather led to a dip in the temperature. However, the night temperature improved to intolerable chillness in the top mountainous terrain of the liberated territory.

The persistent long dryness for over two months caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent.

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received first heavy rainfall of the winter in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper areas.

Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas of the state lashed with the inaugural heavy downpour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm mid last night turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

Top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys received snowfall since Thursday night and the population in the snow-clad areas stayed inside, some of the dwellers of the snow-clad areas of Neelam valley said.

In Mirpur, the rains, with windstorm of mild intensity, started at the mid last night which was continuing intermittently till Friday afternoon.

Metrological Department predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during the next 24 hours.

Likewise, Sialkot region received the first rain of the current winter season followed by drizzling on Friday.

It began early in the morning and remained continued the whole day intermittently followed by the drizzling. The rain has also broken the dry cold spell in Sialkot region. The people warmly welcomed the most-awaited rain which would be helpful in ending the prolonged dry spell. It remained dark cloudy. The cold winds also blew continuously, making the weather much cold.