HAFIZABAD-Five minor schoolchildren and a rickshaw driver were injured when a rickshaw overturned due to speeding near Mustafaabad here Friday morning.

According to police source, a rickshaw driver Muhammad Asif was taking five children of Chak 1 Zakhira Beranwala to school in Pindi Bhattian. As they reached near Mustafaabad, the driver lost control of the three-wheelers. As a result, the rickshaw overturned, causing injuries to Muhammad Asif, Amina, Asifa, Abdullah, Muskaan Kashif and Abdul Rehman, who were shifted to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian from where Asif and Muskaan Kashif were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition.