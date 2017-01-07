ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while terming fixing the healthcare sector government’s top priority, said that their focus was on alleviating the sufferings of the poorest of the poor patients.

He was addressing the foundation-laying ceremony of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences here on Friday.

Bahrain’s Commander of National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Muhammad bin Essa bin Salman, brother of Bahrain’s King, was also present on the occasion.

The King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences to be built in Chak Shehzad is a gift from Bahrain, and will be affiliated with the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland.

The prime minister said that in view of the dearth of trained paramedical staff in the country, the project would help fill gap in the healthcare sector, adding that the nursing care was an area facing major challenges in Pakistan due to neglect in previous years and thus required a serious revamp.

He said that the project would upgrade the quality of nursing profession and bring it at par with the international standards.

Sharif expressed his gratitude to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Essa al Khalifa for the project, which he said symbolised the bond of friendship between the two countries.

The prime minister termed the nursing university another remarkable addition in the annals of Pakistan-Bahrain cooperation.

He said that the government was committed to the uplift of the healthcare sector and mentioned that under the National Health Programme, launched in 2015, 50 new hospitals would be established across the country.

Sharif said that the same programme would also provide free primary and tertiary healthcare to patients, adding the programme being carried out on a periodic basis would eventually benefit 100 million persons.

The prime minister also mentioned the free of cost immunisation for infants and pregnant mothers besides continuity of anti-polio campaign.

State Minister for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar giving detail about the salient features of the project said that the state-of-the-art university would completely transform the nursing sector in Pakistan.

She said that to be constructed at 237 kanals of land, the nursing university would cater to 2,000 students with 500 admissions annually.

Besides, residential services to 1,000 male and female students would be provided.

Tarar said that the graduates of the university affiliated with the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland would have an edge in local and international markets.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain Javaid Malik briefed the prime minister about the project.