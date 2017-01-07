KASUR-The new Kasur Press Club body pledged to move with mutual consultation of the local meidamen at its introductory meeting held here on Friday.

On the occasion, KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr said that longstanding dream of Journalist Colony will be materialised. KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla said that performance of the previous KPC bodies is regretful. He pledged to perform better and work to address woes of the journalist community. Union of Journalists chairman Ajmal Shad said that the journalist organisations will try their best to mitigate the mediamen’s grievances.

KPC general secretary Tariq Mehmood Jutt, UoJ president Ata Muhammad Kasuri, EMRA president Aslam Khan and vice president Saleem Anjum also addressed the meeting.