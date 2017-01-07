MULTAN-Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana yesterday said that with the establishment of local government system, the problems being faced by the masses will be resolved at grassroots-level.

He observed this while talking to delegations of newly-elected local government representatives including Multan Mayor Ch Naveed Arrain, deputy mayor Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, parliamentarians and party workers here at Circuit House on Friday.

The governor said that the PML-N transferred powers to the lowest level through local governments with a view to facilitating the public. He stressed upon the newly-elected local government representatives to put their focus on public service and work day and night for offering relief to the humanity.

He said that people have pinned high hopes on local governments. “We’ll use all-out resources to come up to expectations of the public,” he added. He asked the local government representatives to work hard with utmost honesty and dedication.

He said that the local government representatives should serve the masses with a missionary zeal and improve sanitation conditions on priority. “Personally monitor sanitation conditions of your areas and leave no stone unturned to resolve problems being faced by the residents of your constituency,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, a representative of Justice and Peace Commission (JPC) Hyacinth Peter called on the governor and briefed him on the issues being faced by brick-kiln workers. The governor said on this occasion that the Punjab government has launched a number of projects for the welfare of brick-kiln workers and their children. He said that the children are offered scholarships and educational facilities.

Adviser quells rumours about Multan Metro project

Technical advisor of Multan Metro Bus Project Sabir Khan Saddozai on Friday dispelled the impression that the width of flyover was less than the needed size, saying all rumours on this topic are baseless.

He said that the designing and construction of the metro flyover has been carried out according to international standard and the experience gained from Lahore and Rawalpindi metro projects has been utilised in the Multan project. “That’s why Multan Metro has a unique design and beauty,” he added. He said that no compromise has been made on the quality of work and escalators, lifts, generators, expansion joints and other items were imported from Europe. He said that the metro project would prove the beginning of many other mega projects and it would open the doors of progress and prosperity to Multan.

He disclosed that 16 metro bus stations had been handed over to the Punjab Mass Transit Authority after completion while the remaining five would also be given in the next few days. He declared that the media would soon be given a tour of the track and briefing on the design and technical aspects of the project would clear all reservations. He said that the width of the bus corridor in Multan was equal to that of Lahore and Rawalpindi.