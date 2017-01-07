SADIQABAD-A love-marriage couple sought protection against life threats being hurled by family of the girl for contracting marriage against their consent.

Talking to media at a local court, Rukhsana Bashir, a resident of Chak 139, said that she has contracted marriage with Shabbir Hussain, according to her own will. “Neither was I kidnapped nor pressurised to the marriage,” she insisted.

She appealed to the government to provide them security as her parents and other relatives have become their worst enemy. “They have been threatening us with dire consequences since the time we tied the knot,” she added.