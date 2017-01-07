QUETTA - One person was killed and several injured in a bomb explosion and a firing incident in different Balochistan cities on Friday.

At least five persons were injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle at Spani Road of Quetta, injuring five people belonging to the Hazara community.

The wounded persons were immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where the condition of two was said to be critical.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the brutal firing incident and instructed the authorities concerned to report immediately on the incident.

He ordered to beef up security in the city. The chief minister also ordered best healthcare facilities to all the injured persons.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed while another sustained injuries in improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Dera Murad Jamali on Friday.

A powerful IED blast hit the two bikers in the Chattar area. As a result Abdul Rehman died on the spot while Jabar sustained serious injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

FOUR MILITANTS KILLED IN OPERATION

The law enforcement agencies killed four terrorists and arrested five others after a shootout in Nasirabad on Friday.

The security forces conducted search operation in Uch and suburban areas wherein they shot dead four terrorists and got hold of another five.

During the operation, forces also destroyed nine hideouts of the terrorists, said the security sources.