ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Z President Ejazul Haq has said that instead of indulging in political commentaries on the Panama leaks issue the parties concerned should let the apex court decide the matter.

He expressed serious concern over the way leaders of various political parties were interpreting the court proceedings, which he said, were undermining the court jurisdiction and playing with sentiments of the people.

“The larger bench hearing the Panama case has also refrained parties from indulging in such things but no one had paid heed to it,” he said hoping that the apex would come up with some strict direction in this regard.

Talking to The Nation, Haq dismissed any threat to democracy and ruled out the dismissal of the government through extra-constitutional means.

He urged the political forces to play their due role in strengthening the Parliament and wait for 2018 elections as any change in government would now be brought through the vote as the people of Pakistan would not accept the packing of the government through any undemocratic way.

Answering a question about the decision of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest elections, the PML-Z chief said that their election to the Parliament would be good for democracy. He, however, said that in the presence of Zardari the young Bilawal could not play his role as chairman of the party effectively and would hardly come out of his (Zardari’s) shadow.

He came down hard on those who were dubbing the whole National Action Plan a flop in the light of the judicial commission’s report on the Quetta carnage. He said that those spitting venom against NAP should keep in mind that India was active in Balochistan and it would take the time to weed out it from the restive province.

He supported interior minister for successfully implementing the National Action Plan and said that certain elements were out to defame him and putting the blame on him because he (Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan) was not making compromises on the national security.

Terming the four demands of PPP as an attempt to pressurise the government, Haq said that the PPP wanted to get some relaxation from the government in Dr Asim and model Ayan Ali’s case, which Nisar had strongly rejected and that was the reason he was facing the criticism from the PPP.

To another question, he said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be the real game-changer in the region and hoped that the government would be able to reduce load-shedding to a great extent after some power projects materialised.