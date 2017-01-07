ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam yesterday said a committee has been constituted to monitor the implementation of media code of conduct.

Addressing a news conference, he urged the need for a close coordination between the media and regulator.

He said the PEMRA is going to launch an interactive learning programme “Code of Conduct: A Collective Responsibility” with media houses and journalists from the second week of January 2017.

The chairman PEMRA said the purpose of this initiative is to have an open discussion on electronic media Code of Conduct 2015, to get feedback from the relevant stakeholders on improving regulatory function of PEMRA and to bridge the gap between the regulatory authority and its relevant stakeholders.

He said the first session will be held in Islamabad with local TV channels’ newsrooms and their staff. In the coming months, the PEMRA team will go to all the four provinces for these interactive sessions on the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

He further announced that to mark the launch of this new initiative, the PEMRA has organised panel discussions on January 9, 2017 with some of the leading journalists and anchorpersons of Pakistan.

The panel discussions are namely “Media: Independent but Less Responsible?, “Fake Images and Fake News: How Social Media is Affecting Journalism” and “Ratings vs Truth: Does Pakistani Electronic Media follow professional standards?” Civil Society Members, reporters, students are also invited to the event to share their concerns and to give their feedback on the effective implementation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct.