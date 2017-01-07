SADIQABAD- Considering the fact that the public has honoured the PML-N with its trust, the party’s elected representatives should not spare any effort to come up to the masses expectations.

NA Standing Committee on Water and Power chairman Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari stated while addressing the inauguration of Nawab Sadiq Feeder here the other day. He said that the project will resolve the public complaints regarding low voltage and electricity tripping in the area.

He informed that the project, launched with Rs690 million to supply clean-drinking water to the area, entered its final phase of completion. Similarly, a new grid station has also been constructed at a cost of Rs2.5 billion near Sanjarpur area which will minimise 70 percent electricity load in the tehsil.

He said the government is fully aware of the civic problems in the tehsil and committed to resolve it prior to the public complaints. Former tehsil Nazim Bashir Ahmed, former provincial minister Ch Shaukat Daud, Asad Nawaz Cheema, Rehman Solangi and Raees Waseem Warnd were also present on the occasion.

SIX HELD WITH LIQUOR

The police claimed to have arrested six vintners and recovered 365 litres of liquor from their possession here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was conducted on the vintners. During the operation, the police arrested Shehzad Ahmed from Mauza Rehmun, Faqir Hussain and Muhammad Nawaz from Kot Faqeera, Abu Bakr from Chak 22/NP, Nazir Ahmed from Madina Colony and Naeemullah from Machiyan. The police, collectively, recovered 365 litres of liquor from their possession. Talking to media, the Saddr Police SHO said that those playing with public life will be awarded exemplary punishment.