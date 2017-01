FAISALABAD: Following the disappearance of minor maid Tayyaba, who was allegedly tortured at additional judge house, police have taken into custody her aunt from Faisalabad for investigation.

Police have stepped up search of Tayyaba and her parents after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the torture case.

According to Mohalla fellows, police have taken aunt of Tayyaba with them.

SC has ordered police to present Tayyaba before it while she is still missing.